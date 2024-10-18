Ukraine Already Harvests 60.8M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 18, 2024, a total of 60.8 million tonnes of the new-harvest were gathered across Ukraine, including 22.3 million tonnes of wheat.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Overall, 42.8 million tonnes of grain crops, 18 million tonnes of oilseeds, and about 6.5 million tonnes of sugar beets were harvested,” the report states.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers gathered 22.3 million tonnes of wheat from 4.9 million hectares (100% of the planted areas), 5.5 million tonnes of barley from 1.4 million hectares (100% of the planted areas), and 465.3 thousand tonnes of peas from 212.2 thousand hectares (100% of the planted areas).

Additionally, a total of 13.2 million tonnes of corn was harvested from 2.4 million hectares (52% of the planted areas). Ukrainian farmers also gathered 158.9 thousand tonnes of millet and 124.8 thousand tonnes of buckwheat.

As for oilseeds, a total of 9.3 million tonnes of sunflower seeds were threshed from 4.5 million hectares (91% of the planted areas), and 5.2 million tonnes of soybeans – from 2.3 million hectares (88% of the planted areas).

The harvesting of rapeseed has been fully completed, with 3.5 million tonnes of seeds gathered from 1.3 million hectares.

In terms of the gross yield of grain crops, farmers from the Odesa region took the lead with 4.3 million tonnes, followed by the Poltava region with 3.8 million tonnes, and the Vinnytsia region with 3 million tonnes.

In terms of the yielding capacity, the Khmelnytskyi region topped the ranking with 67.7 quintals per hectare, followed by the Chernivtsi region (64.5 quintals per hectare), Cherkasy region (61.0 quintals per hectare), Ivano-Frankivsk region (60.3 quintals per hectare), and Chernihiv region (60.0 quintals per hectare).

Meanwhile, the harvesting of sugar beets is underway across 14 regions of Ukraine.

A reminder that, according to the updated forecast of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the marketing year 2024/2025, Ukraine's wheat production was upgraded by 0.6 million tonnes to 22.9 million tonnes, exports – by 1 million tonnes to 16 million tonnes.

