Porto Alegre Airport Resumes Commercial Flights After Five-Month Closure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Porto Alegre's Salgado Filho Airport will reopen for domestic flights on Monday, October 21, after a 170-day closure. The airport shut down in early May due to severe flooding that damaged its facilities.



Initially, the airport will operate from 8 AM to 10 PM to allow for ongoing repairs. The main runway will be partially operational, with 1,730 meters of its 3,200-meter length available for use.



Fraport Brasil, the airport's operator, has scheduled 71 takeoffs and landings for the first day. The company expects to gradually increase operations, with the airport capable of handling up to 128 domestic flights daily.



The airport's reopening will occur in stages. At first, only six jet bridges and one remote boarding position will be available. Passenger services, including check-in and baggage claim, will temporarily operate from the international area.



Paulo Pimenta, Minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication, stated, "Before Christmas, the airport will be 100% operational, including international flights." He emphasized the airport's importance for the region's economic recovery.





Economic Impact and Recovery Efforts

Salgado Filho Airport handles over 90% of air traffic in Rio Grande do Sul state. Its closure significantly affected the region's economy and highlighted the need for investment in regional airports.



The flooding that led to the airport's closure was part of a larger environmental disaster. It affected 2.34 million people across 468 cities in Rio Grande do Sul and claimed 183 lives.



Fraport Brasil requested a contract review due to the financial impact of the closure. In August, the National Civil Aviation Agency approved R$425.96 million ($76 million) in government assistance.



The funds will be disbursed in installments as Fraport demonstrates the need for expenses. This amount may be adjusted based on actual repair costs.



As Porto Alegre's airport reopens, it marks a significant step towards normalcy for the region. The gradual resumption of flights will help boost the local economy and restore vital transportation links.



