American Place Casino Presents The Mystic Forest Halloween Party

Waukegan's Premier Halloween Event Set for October 19

- Jeff BabinskiWAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Place Casino, 4011 Fountain Square Place, Waukegan, IL 60085American Place Casino is thrilled to announce its upcoming Mystic Forest Halloween Party, taking place on October 19. Waukegan is set to host its highly anticipated Halloween party, regarded as a top event in Lake County. This celebration aims to provide an unforgettable experience for attendees.With a lineup of thrilling promotions , contests, live entertainment , and massive giveaways, the Mystic Forest Halloween Party will be the hottest ticket in town!Costume Contest & Chills & Thrills Costume Drawing PromotionFrom 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, guests can join the spooky fun by entering our Chills & Thrills Costume Drawing Promotion. Legacy Rewards members dressed in their best Halloween costumes will be eligible to participate.Upon registration, participants will receive a Promotional Drawing Ticket, which they must place into the Promotional Drawing Drum by 9:00 PM for a chance to win big.Throughout the event, winners will be selected at 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 9:00 PM, each taking home $500 in Free Play!Hot Seat Drawings – $25,000 in Cash and Free PlayThe excitement continues with our Promotional Hot Seat Drawings from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM, where 37 lucky winners will share in an incredible $25,000 in Cash and Free Play. As the clock strikes 11:00 PM, five additional winners will be chosen to win their share of $10,000 in CASH!Live Entertainment – 6:00 PM to 11:00 PMBut the fun doesn't stop there! Starting at 6:00 PM, guests can enjoy live entertainment on our casino floor stage. Whether dancing along with the band or grooving to the DJ's beats, there's something for everyone to enjoy.The event promises a night filled with excitement, featuring a diverse range of entertainment and festive activities. With numerous opportunities for prizes and a vibrant atmosphere, it offers a stylish way to celebrate Halloween in Lake County.“We're beyond excited to host the Mystic Forest Halloween Party at American Place Casino,” said Jeff Babinski, VP and General Manager of American Place Casino.“This event will truly be Waukegan's premier Halloween celebration, with something for everyone-from exciting giveaways and promotions to live entertainment. We can't wait to see the incredible costumes and celebrate with our guests.”

