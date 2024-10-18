(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lung Foundation (LHF), Canada's premier resource on lung health research, education, and advocacy for all Canadians, is breathing a sigh of relief.

On October 17, news broke that all 10 provinces and three territories would benefit from a landmark $24.8 billion settlement against JTI-Macdonald Corp., Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., and Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. Meanwhile, a mediator-lead settlement would award further billion dollar compensation to several class-action lawsuits in Quebec.

LHF notes that commercial tobacco smoke is the single most significant risk factor for developing or exacerbating lung conditions like lung cancer or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) – data that has been known since the 1950s.

“This is a meaningful first step in acknowledging decades of harm,” notes Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of the Lung Health Foundation.“But financial restitution can't make up for the loss of life. It can't make up for the experiences of Canadians who have suffered through lung cancer and COPD. It's not enough for people who are struggling to breathe right now. It is crucial to ensure that more resources are allocated to lung health prevention programs, research, and education efforts.”

It is currently unknown whether the restitution awarded to the provinces and territories will be funneled into real solutions. Says Buckley,“The most meaningful next step would be for these funds to be reinvested into vaping and smoking prevention and cessation support, mental health and addiction initiatives, and improved access to screening and care for conditions like lung cancer and COPD.”

In addition to providing free cessation support and programming, LHF is partnering with like-minded organizations to lead the charge for the protection of future generations.

Through its role as secretariat for the National Lung Health Alliance (NLHA), LHF is advocating for a Smoke-Free Generation – a move that, if enacted, would protect youth from addiction by ensuring that youth born after a certain date would never legally become of age to purchase tobacco products. Data suggests that such legislation could effectively phase out nicotine addiction within a lifetime, leaving NLHA organizations better equipped to support Canadians of all ages currently affected by negative tobacco-related health effects.

Buckley adds,“To all Canadians, we say this: Whether you previously, currently, or never used tobacco products, the Lung Health Foundation is here to support your lung health journey, no questions asked.”

For help quitting:

To those who are ready to quit or cut back on tobacco products, the Lung Health Foundation offers judgement-free support:



Quash, a comprehensive quit program including an app, designed by and for youth (quashapp.com )

Journey to Quit: A workbook and self-help guide that helps Canadians of all ages quit at their own pace ) One-on-one support: Private help from a Certified Respiratory Educator (1-888-344-5864 or ... ).



