EV Test Equipment Market To Power Up To $346.9 Million By 2031, Fueling The Electric Vehicle Revolution Says AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“EV Test Equipment Market ," The ev test equipment market was valued at $40,722.00 thousand in 2021, and is estimated to reach $346,877.50 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Electric vehicle (EV) test equipment includes test systems such as battery testing, E-drive testing, power electronics test systems, dynamometers, motor testing, and charger testing systems. At present, electric vehicles (EVs) are experiencing a rise in popularity over the past few years as the technology has matured & costs have declined, and support for clean transportation has promoted awareness, increased charging opportunities, and facilitated EV adoption. Moreover, new developments in battery chemistry are expected to help & increase the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries and test systems for these innovative battery packs. Also, researchers focusing on conventional lithium-ion, solid-state, advanced lithium-ion using an intermetallic anode (silicon alloy composite), and future advanced lithium-ion (lithium metal, including lithium-sulfur and lithium-cobalt) batteries with innovative designs and chemistries.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global EV test equipment market based on propulsion type, vehicle type, vehicle top speed, vehicle class, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial vehicle segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on vehicle class, the mid-priced segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The luxury segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.Based on application, the powertrain segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The EV charging segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the lion's share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Leading Market Players:Arbin Instruments,ATESTEO GmbH,AVL,Blum-Novotest GmbH,Burke Porter Group,Chroma ATE Inc.,Durr Group,FEV Group GmbH,HORIBA, Ltd.,Intertek Group Plc,Keysight Technologies,KUKA Aktiengesellschaft,SGS SA,Sierra Instruments, Inc.,Softing AG,Tasi Group,TÜV Rheinland,ZF Friedrichshafen AG.The report analyzes these key players in the global EV test equipment market . These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market. 