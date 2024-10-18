Delhi's Yamuna Gets Covered With Toxic Froth, Netizens Say, 'A Major Diwali Gift For Those Who Cant....'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the national capital grappling with air pollution , a concerning of toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj, Okhla and other areas on Friday have surfaced.

The river was seen covered with a thick layer of white froth , with experts saying this poses hazards for people especially during the festive season.

Several netizens posted videos on social showing vast sections of the river frothing, that gradually dissipated later in the day.

Bhim Singh Rawat, Associate Coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers & People (SANDRP), told PTI,“Normally, the upper segment of the Yamuna experiences significant flood spells, but this year, there have been none during the just-concluded southwest monsoon of 2024."

"This is unusual, as the river generally witnesses at least a couple of low or medium flood spells in this segment every year,” Rawat said.

He also highlighted that the pollution in the river is a serious concern, adding the white froth seen during the monsoon this year becomes more noticeable during festival times.

The experts urged the government to address the pollution levels in the Yamuna as festivals like Chhath Puja are approaching.

The froth contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates that may result in serious health risks, including respiratory and skin problems.

“This kind of foam formation is common when fats from decaying plants and pollutants mix with the water, but its presence during the monsoon is surprising,” said another expert.

Here are few netizens reactions:

One wrote,“People after celebrating Chhath in Yamuna:”

Another wrote,“These are not pictures from flight, this is Yamuna in Delhi today.”





A third wrote,“Sirji had claimed to cleanse River Yamuna and make it like the Thames River. 10 years have passed, #yamuna has gone from bad to worse.”

"For people who can't afford air travel, the govt has recreated the experience at the Banks of Yamuna. A major Diwali Gift!", commented the fourth.

A fifth asked.“Isn't Yamuna sacred?”





Apart from this, Delhi overall Air Quality Index fell to 293 marked under the 'Poor' category at 8 am, while it dropped to 339 at 8 am at Anand Vihar.

With agency inputs.