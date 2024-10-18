Russian Troops Shoot Ukrainian Prisoner Of War In Bakhmut Sector PGO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut sector, Russian invaders likely shot dead a wounded serviceman of the of Ukraine who had been captured by them.

The Prosecutor General's Office wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the PGO, a Ukrainian soldier was likely wounded while performing a combat mission in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region. Subsequently, the Russian invaders seized the building where the soldier was staying and took him prisoner. The unarmed defender, who was lying on the ground, was shot dead by the Russian military.

It all happened around 10:00 on Friday, September 6, near the Phenol Plant in the village of New York.

A criminal investigation was launched over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder - Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The PGO emphasizes that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of early October, law enforcement officers documented evidence related to the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians on the battlefield.