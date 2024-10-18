Jafar Jabbarli Award Recognises Outstanding Talents

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A presentation of the Jafar Jabbarli Award has been presented to
the Central Scientific Library of the National Academy of Sciences
with financial support from the Agency for State Support to
Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The event was organized within the framework of the project
"Jafar Jabbarli - a great artistic benefactor of our literature" by
the Public Union for Assistance to the Development of Culture,
Science, and Education named after Jafar Jabbarli.
During the presentation ceremony, Honored Cultural Worker Qamar
Seyfeddingizi provided information about new books and projects
published in connection with the 125th anniversary of the prominent
writer. She noted the multifaceted and profound nature of Jafar
Jabbarli's artistic and journalistic creativity.
"The award is intended for the promotion of Jafar Jabbarli's
work, for the research on his works, and for artists who have made
exceptional contributions to the embodiment of the playwright's
theatrical creations. Considering the richness of the writer's
creativity and his invaluable contributions to various fields of
art, the award has recently included a wider range of nominations,"
she said.
During the event, a video presentation depicting the
chronological order of the prominent playwright's works was
showcased.
Subsequently, the Jafar Jabbarli Award was presented to
intellectuals in the fields of literary studies, literature,
theatre, and directing.
President of National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa
Habibbayli, emphasized that Jafar Jabbarli has made exceptional
contributions to Azerbaijani theatre and literature. He remarked
that the works of this prominent playwright are still relevant
today and contribute to the development of the younger
generation.
Jafar Jabbarli was a great Azerbaijani playwright and one of the
founders of the national film dramaturgy. He occupied a prominent
place in the development of Azerbaijani art and literature as a
playwright, poet, theater director, translator, and
screenwriter.
He was a prominent representative of progressive romanticism,
whose oeuvres reflected the sharp contradictions of Azerbaijani
society.
Jabbarli started writing at an early age. His first poem was
published in 1911, in the local newspaper Hagigat-i Afkar. In the
following years, he penned over 20 plays, as well as stories,
poems, essays, and articles.
He also translated European classics, such as Shakespeare's
Othello and Hamlet, Pierre Beaumarchais's The Marriage of Figaro,
etc.
The writer's focus was on the theater where he achieved huge
success. His plays Baku War, Devoted Sariyya or Laughter Through
Tears, Shah Nasraddin, Bride of Fire, Sevil, and Almaz gained
widespread popularity.
In his plays, Jabbarli was keen on women's freedom, the
elimination of gender inequality, and the solution to problems
pertaining to mass ignorance among women.
Two of his plays, Sevil and Almaz, both written in 1928, focused
on women's role and their struggle against patriarchy.
In 1929, Sevil film was shot based on the play of the same name.
It was the first domestic film against gender inequality.
In this play, Jabbarli describes two women, Sevil, a beautiful
woman, who obeyed her husband unquestioningly, and Dilbar, Balash's
mistress, and a man named Balash, who disliked his past, repudiated
traditions and customs and turned away from his own father.
Inspired by the success of the play Sevil, Jafar Jabbarli
started to work on a screenplay for Almaz film. Unfortunately, he
could not finish it amid health issues. His friends and colleagues
continued his cinematographic activities and completed the shooting
of the film that was released after Jabbarli's death. The film
tells about Almaz, who was not scared to come across a "kulak" - a
wealthy peasant, called Haji Ahmad. She fought against kulaks,
sparked a revolution in the village, led her struggle, and won.
After so many years, Jabbarli's legacy still continues to
inspire people. The museum named after him was established in 1934.
Over 137,000 exhibits are stored at the Jafar Jabbarli Theater
Museum.
The Jafar Jabbarli State Theater Museum systematically holds
events dedicated to prominent theatrical figures, lectures, and
exhibitions. In 2004, the Union of Theater Workers awarded the
museum the Golden Dervish Award for the acquisition and storage of
materials on the history of the theater.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108795090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.