In Kherson, Russians Fired From Drone At Utility Workers, 5 Wounded
Date
10/18/2024 7:02:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russians fired a drone at employees of the regional municipal emergency service, injuring five people.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“In Kherson, the Russians attacked employees of the regional municipal emergency rescue service from a UAV,” the report says.
As noted, five men - 44, 24, 41, 43, and 47 years old - were injured when explosives were dropped from the drone. They sustained explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to the limbs and torso.
An ambulance took all the victims to a hospital for medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians shelled the village of Mykilske in Kherson region, wounding the village elder.
