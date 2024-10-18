In Kherson, Russians Fired From Drone At Utility Workers, 5 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russians fired a drone at employees of the regional municipal emergency service, injuring five people.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“In Kherson, the Russians attacked employees of the regional municipal emergency rescue service from a UAV,” the report says.

As noted, five men - 44, 24, 41, 43, and 47 years old - were when explosives were dropped from the drone. They sustained explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to the limbs and torso.

More than 600 civilians evacuated fromregion since September

An ambulance took all the victims to a hospital for medical care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians shelled the village of Mykilske in Kherson region, wounding the village elder.