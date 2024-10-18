(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”) has provided first lien senior secured term and convertible loans to support the of Druid City Infusion, LLC (“Druid City”) by funds managed by Inlet Road Capital Management, LLC (“Inlet Road”) in partnership with Druid City's founders and leadership team.

Druid City is a leading ownership group within the Vital Care Infusion Services (“Vital Care”) franchise system, with Druid City operating nine territories across the South and Mountain West regions of the United States. Vital Care is dedicated to providing high-quality, safe, convenient, and cost-effective infusion therapy services for both chronic and acute patients across its extensive national network. With over 160 infusion pharmacy locations in 35 states, Vital Care is a national home infusion platform.

“Druid City is proud of its growth and the outstanding team we have built over the last 10 years," said Druid City CEO and co-founder Ryan McFerrin. "Our unwavering commitment to patient care and delivering high level service to our referral partners will be enhanced as we begin this new chapter with Prospect and Inlet Road.”

“We chose to team up with Prospect because of Prospect's ability to create a comprehensive financing solution to meet the unique needs of our transaction and the business,” said Brian M. Harrison, Partner at Inlet Road.“Prospect's collaborative approach and industry expertise make Prospect an ideal group for supporting Druid City's expanding opportunities within the home infusion sector.”

“The Prospect team was the right fit for our transaction, providing our founder partners with complementary industry experience and capital to support Druid City's growth both organically and through the acquisition of new territories and possibly other franchisees,” said Robert L. Jenkins, Partner at Inlet Road.

“Prospect is pleased to complete this important transaction with Inlet Road,” said Neil Zieses, Vice President at Prospect.“We look forward to continued strong performance at Druid City, a company with a compelling value proposition for delivering pharmacy services, and bedside and clinic-based infusion services.”

