ICZOOM Recognized Among Shenzhen Top 500 Enterprises List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group (Nasdaq: IZM ) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products platform, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hjet Co., Ltd., ranked 390th among Shenzhen Top 500 Enterprises in 2024 as collectively released by Shenzhen Enterprise Confederation, Shenzhen Entrepreneurs Association and Qianzhan Institute in the 2024 Shenzhen Top 500 Enterprises Development Report. This recognition acknowledges ICZOOM's comprehensive strength, industry competitiveness and brand influence.

Since its establishment, ICZOOM has been committed to building a trustworthy digital supply chain ecosystem, catering to clients' personalized needs. With its strong research and development capabilities, the Company has launched advanced SaaS-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) management software and financial management software. ICZOOM offers a one-stop solution that covers procurement, warehousing, logistics, customs clearance, inspection, sales, and automated settlement, which enables its clients to maintain real-time control over cash flow, information flow, products flow, and enhance the efficiency and standards of supply chain management.

This recognition not only affirms ICZOOM's past achievements but also encourages its continuous development. The Company will continue to dedicate to technological innovation and quality services, create greater value for its clients and contribute to the development of the supply chain management service industry.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM ) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

.

Forward-Looking Statements

