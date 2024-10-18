(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the growing popularity of immersive experiences and the integration of advanced technologies, the Metaverse in gaming is expected to witness significant growth. Pune, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse in Gaming Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Metaverse In Gaming Market was valued at USD 21.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 390.6 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 37.92% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” The Metaverse gaming market is rapidly growing, propelled by technological advancements, rising investments, and evolving consumer preferences. As gaming shifts from traditional formats to more immersive and interactive experiences, players are increasingly seeking platforms that offer not just gameplay but also opportunities for social interaction and community engagement. This growing demand is also supported by the need for reliable and efficient power distribution systems, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions. As the gaming industry embraces the Metaverse, companies are investing heavily in innovative experiences that blend the physical and digital worlds. This transformation is driven by advancements in mixed reality, augmented reality, virtual reality, and blockchain technology, which enhance user engagement and create new revenue opportunities through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and virtual real estate. Additionally, supportive government policies that encourage digital transformation and bolster the gaming ecosystem are critical for market growth. The rise of new gaming platforms, driven by increased smartphone penetration and better internet connectivity, is broadening access to a larger audience and further accelerating the market's upward momentum. For instance, the number of global internet users has surpassed 5.3 billion, representing a penetration rate of around 66%. This growth in connectivity has facilitated access to gaming platforms, especially in developing regions.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 21.6 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 390.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Improved connectivity allows smoother, more immersive gaming experiences, accelerating metaverse development

. Virtual concerts and events on platforms like Fortnite attract millions, blending gaming with entertainment.

. Companies collaborate with game developers for in-game marketing, opening new revenue streams within virtual worlds.

The Metaverse gaming market is experiencing growth, which is fueled by several key opportunities. First, the increasing penetration of smart devices and high-speed internet connections facilitates gamers' access to more immersive and variable gaming experiences at all times and in all places. The trend has prompted the development of more sophisticated and complex game worlds. For instance, games grow more challenging and involve higher levels of interaction with the system. Innovations also concern the use of devices, such as virtual reality headsets, which create a simulated environment, and trackers, which enable real-time acquisition of users' movements.

Second, the importance of esports can be attributed to the growing segments of both casual and professional users. For instance, professional playing forms a range of competitions and championships in which teams can compete and win titles. Widespread events that enjoy the attendance of millions of viewers invite players from all corners of the Metaverse, thereby increasing overall user engagement. Additionally, the trend attracted the financial backing of leading brands and advertisers. Finally, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning diversifies the user experience by adopting adaptive gameplay and personal content recommendations. As a result, the dynamic systems can carefully monitor interactions and effectively utilize the player-behaviour data for an advanced personalized approach, in turn facilitating users' deeper immersion and overall satisfaction.

Regional Landscape

The North American market accounted for the largest revenue share, approximately 42.8%, in 2023. This significant share is mainly attributed to the presence of key players actively collaborating and forming partnerships to enhance their offerings while continually adopting advanced technologies to strengthen their foothold in the region. For example, in April 2022, Epic Games, Inc. raised USD 2 billion from Sony Group Corporation and Kirkbi, the parent company of the Lego Group. This investment aims to shape the future of the metaverse by creating a safe and enjoyable environment for children while developing an immersive digital playground for them to explore.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The rise of esports in this region has laid a solid foundation for the metaverse, offering new opportunities for competitive and immersive gaming experiences. Local gaming companies, along with major global players, are expanding their presence in the area, driving innovation and investment in metaverse development. For instance, in June 2023, Avatar Life Skill Games Inc., a metaverse gaming start-up, secured USD 1.5 million from Info Edge Ventures. The company plans to use this funding to support product research and development, promote community growth, and expand its global team.









Recent Developments

In April 2023, Electronic Arts unveiled EA SPORTS FC, marking a new brand identity, vision, and logo. This platform is designed to create, innovate, and enhance football experiences, bringing together hundreds of millions of fans across console, mobile, online, and esports products.

In March 2023, Epic Games released Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), a version of the Unreal Editor that allows users to create and publish experiences directly within Fortnite.

Access Complete Report Details of Metaverse in Gaming Market Analysis Report 2024-2032

