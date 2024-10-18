Some 115,000 T Of Sugar Produced In Vinnytsia Region
10/18/2024 6:03:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia region's sugar refineries have already produced 115,000 tonnes of sugar.
The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.
“As of October 18, 2024, sugar refineries in the region already produced 115,000 tonnes of sugar. All five sugar plants are running,” the report states.
According to the regional authorities, the above enterprises processed 879,000 tonnes of raw materials.
Meanwhile, the harvesting of sugar beets continues. In the Vinnytsia region, sugar beets have already been gathered from 58% of the planted areas. The average yielding capacity is 55.3 quintals per hectare lower compared to last year, totaling 421.5 quintals per hectare.
A reminder that, as of October 18, 2024, Ukrainian farmers harvested 6.5 million tonnes of sugar beets.
