Georgia To Accept Western Sanctions As Price Of Regaining Its Lands: British Expert
Date
10/18/2024 6:02:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
The situation in Georgia will be one of the topics of the
planned two-day EU summit in Brussels.
"The European Council is discussing a number of foreign policy
issues, including the situation in Moldova and Georgia. Both
countries are facing a decisive moment in their European path,"
European Council President Charles Michel said in a letter to EU
leaders on the eve of the summit.
Media outlets previously reported that following the summit, EU
leaders plan to send a signal to the Georgian government that
Brussels will stop European integration if Tbilisi does not change
its political course.
As we remember a few months ago, Georgia was warmly welcomed by
the EU following its accession to the union, but the situation has
dramatically changed, and Georgia may even face sanctions.
British expert Neil Watson commented on the issue in his
interview with Azernews . He said Georgia is
breaking ties with the EU with the hope to re-establish its
territorial integrity.
“In my view, if Georgia continues its current path, it will lose
all hope of EU integration and re-enter the Russosphere. It already
has Russian troops on its soil in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Russia also needs Georgia as its outpost in the South Caucasus, as
Armenia has walked away from Russia and towards Europe, and
Azerbaijan no longer has Russian 'peacekeepers' on its soil,” the
pundit said.
Answering the question whether Georgia has to choose the option
of either rapprochement with Russia or the method of Ukraine to
fight back, Watson said that Georgia had better unify with Russia,
its closest neighbour.
“It is logical that Georgia goes towards Russia. It may regain
its territories after 17 years and certainly doesn't want a
recurrence of the fate of Ukraine. Furthermore, if Russia achieves
some of its objectives in Ukraine, it would feel emboldened to take
military action against Georgia if it goes towards the west.
I think Georgia will accept sanctions as the price of peace and
possibly regaining its lands.”
MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108794865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.