Truth Has Triumphed, Says AAP After Jain Gets Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday hailed the Delhi court's decision to grant bail in a money laundering case to former and party colleague Satyendar Jain and called it a victory of truth.

“Finally, truth has triumphed,” said Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in a post in Hindi on his social handle on X, welcoming the end of the two-year incarceration of the former health minister.

Thanking the judiciary for offering relief to Jain, Chadha wrote,“Satyendar Jain is the father of health in Delhi. He is the force behind providing free health services in world-class hospitals and creating mohalla clinics.”

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also welcomed the bail granted to Jain.“His house was raided four times but no evidence against him was found. He was kept behind bars in a fake PMLA case. Lies and baseless allegations were used to imprison Satyendar Jain for so long,” said Sisodia in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.

In a separate post, Sisodia said Jain was the fourth AAP leader to get bail in the matter. Earlier, Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh had got similar relief from the court.

Sisodia claimed Jain was victimised because of his“offence” of providing free health facilities to Delhiites.

“Modiji sent Jain to jail with the intention of stopping free health services and mohalla clinics for the poor,” he said.

The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Jain taking into account his prolonged incarceration and the delay in commencement of trial.

Earlier on March 18 this year, the Supreme Court had dismissed Jain's regular bail petition and ordered him to forthwith surrender before the jail authorities.

Before that, the AAP leader remained out on interim medical bail for about 10 months. The apex court had initially granted Jain interim relief in May 2023 for six weeks but the same was extended from time to time.

The ED's case against Jain originates from an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under Sections 13(2) and 13(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleging he acquired disproportionate assets between 2015 and 2017.

Additionally, the ED alleged that companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain received Rs 4.81 crore through accommodation entries from shell companies via a hawala route.