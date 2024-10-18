Gujarat CM To Unveil Rs 5 Billion Worth Of Projects During His Vadodara Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Oct 18 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel will visit Vadodara on October 19 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 468 development projects across the city and district.

The projects, worth over Rs 5 billion, span ten state departments and are part of the state's ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and services in the region.

The development initiatives also include roadworks costing Rs 58.64 crore across 45 locations, the foundation of a Rs 6.77 crore at the Savli ST Depot, and the inauguration of a Rs 2.20 crore warehouse at the Savli Agricultural Market. MPs, MLAs, senior officials, and local leaders will participate in the event.

One of the key highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of the Atal Jan Seva Kendra (Atal Facilitation Center) at the Vadodara Collector's office. This centre, developed to simplify public access to parliamentary services, will be launched in the presence of MP Hemang Joshi and other prominent dignitaries.

Following the inauguration at 10:00 AM, the Chief Minister will attend the Startup Synergy event organised by BM at 10:30 AM at the Grand Mercure Hotel Surya Palace. The event aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Later in the day, Patel will lay the foundation stone for the Mahisagar Weir project, which will be built in Kanoda-Poicha village of Savli Taluka. The project, with a budget of Rs 412 crore, will be implemented by the Narmada and Kalpasar Water Supply Division. During a Mega Cast Alloy Campus ceremony, Patel will inaugurate 210 completed development projects and lay foundation stones for 257 new initiatives.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely visit Vadodara on October 28. The highlight of the visit will be a roadshow starting from Vadodara airport and culminating at the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. facility, which PM Modi is set to inaugurate.