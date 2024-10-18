Accredited Attendees To Enjoy Free Public Transport During COP29 In Azerbaijan
Date
10/18/2024 6:02:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
During COP29, those with accreditation will use public transport
for free.
Orkhan Mahmudlu, the head of the transport and Airport
Operations Department of the COP29 Operating Company, told
reporters during a media tour organized at the Baku Olympic
Stadium, Azernews reports.
"At COP29, it is planned to adjust certain intervals in the
subway timetable. However, no other measures are planned. As the
host country, we have specific obligations, one of which is to
organize safe, uninterrupted transportation services for our
guests. Visitors can use public transportation for free. They will
be able to do so without the need for any special cards; they can
use their accreditation cards instead. This rule applies to both
foreign guests and locals who have completed the accreditation
process," he said.
It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The
decision regarding this was made at the COP28 plenary session held
in Dubai on December 11 last year.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an
agreement signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro
to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.
The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) stands for the
"Conference of the Parties," the highest legislative body
overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on
Climate Change.
