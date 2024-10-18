Accredited Attendees To Enjoy Free Public Transport During COP29 In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

During COP29, those with accreditation will use public transport for free.

Orkhan Mahmudlu, the head of the and Airport Operations Department of the COP29 Operating Company, told reporters during a tour organized at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azernews reports.

"At COP29, it is planned to adjust certain intervals in the subway timetable. However, no other measures are planned. As the host country, we have specific obligations, one of which is to organize safe, uninterrupted services for our guests. Visitors can use public transportation for free. They will be able to do so without the need for any special cards; they can use their accreditation cards instead. This rule applies to both foreign guests and locals who have completed the accreditation process," he said.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision regarding this was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) stands for the "Conference of the Parties," the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.