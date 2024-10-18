Bihar: Vaishali Women Benefit From Lakhpati Didi Yojana; Beneficiaries Share Inspiring Story

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Lakhpati Didi Yojana, a one-of-its kind scheme of Prime Narendra Modi-led government, is bringing a turnaround in the lives of women by equipping them with employment opportunities backed by state funding.

Some residents of Vaishali district in Bihar shared their encouraging and inspirational stories with IANS and recounted how the hardships and travails they encountered in daily lives got eliminated after joining the government's flagship scheme.

Neelam Devi, a resident of Bishanpur village of Madarna Panchayat suffered extreme hardship after the death of her husband, but with her patience and resilience, she fought back and today is an inspiration for fellow villagers.

Devastated after her husband's demise, she was left with her two daughters and one son. She initially earned her livelihood with the help of a buffalo and two goats that her brother provided.

One fine day, when she came to know about Lakhpati Didi Yojana, she joined the Champa Jeevika Self Help Group (SHG) of the village and started her own enterprise. As she was keen on launching her own business, she was allotted a loan of Rs 10,000 for building a shop. She built a small shop and got another Rs 20,000 to stock the shop.

Her financial condition improved significantly with earnings from the shop, following which she bought a cow. As the income from the grocery store increased, she also repaid the sum to her brother for the cattle that he offered.

Today, Neelam Devi is a self-reliant individual despite not having formal education. With a steady income from the grocery shop, and the sale of buffalo milk, she is raising her children on her own.

Sharda Devi, another resident of Vaishali block, also shared her inspiring tale. She recalled her tumultuous journey and elaborated on how she became a successful entrepreneur despite hailing from an ordinary family.

Earlier, she used to run a milk centre but with help from Lakhpati Didi Yojana, she is writing her own success story today.

She also joined the Champa Jeevika SHG and opened a grocery shop with a loan of Rs 20,000.

She set up a milk collection center at her home. The initiative soon gained momentum as farmers from nearby villages started supplying milk, creating a thriving local network.

Sharda Devi told IANS that she got connected with the scheme in 2014 and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rolling out the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which is bringing lasting changes to the lives of umpteen women.