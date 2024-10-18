K’Taka Govt Lacks Dignity In Their Approach To Centre: Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandya, Oct 18 (IANS) Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the Karnataka lacks decorum and dignity in their approach to the Central government.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the job fair in Mandya, Kumaraswamy targeted the current state government, accusing it of failing to maintain a constructive relationship with the Central government.

“The lack of decorum and dignity in the approach of the leaders is evident and their approach to politicising essential issues is deplorable,” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy reaffirmed his dedication to reviving public sector undertakings (PSUs) nationwide to enhance job prospects and contribute positively to the Indian economy.

He also claimed that his vision aligns with the Prime Minister's objective to secure maximum job opportunities for the youth, reinforcing the importance of such initiatives in fostering economic growth and stability.

He mentioned that Rs 15,000 crore is needed to revive the Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VSIL) as there is an urgent need for financial support to boost employment.

“Key players from the automobile sector, as well as notable organisations such as BEML, BHEL, and representatives from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, have set up stalls and are actively recruiting potential job seekers,” he claimed.

Kumaraswamy emphasised that the government is committed to reducing carbon emissions. The electric vehicle (EV) sector is achieving this goal.

He also expressed his aspiration that more than 2,500 youths would secure jobs through the fair, a move he believes will significantly benefit their families.

He announced plans to establish a dedicated wing within his ministry to assist youths in their job search, aiming to enhance support and resources for employment seekers.

He acknowledged that while establishing industries overnight is challenging, the job fair serves as a vital platform for immediate employment solutions, with a goal of securing jobs for at least 2,500 youths.