ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC's Vinith Venkatesh Wins Emerging Player Of The Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Bengaluru FC's 19-year-old midfielder Vinith Venkatesh has won the Emerging Player of the Month award for September for his impressive performances in a blue shirt.

The youngster who has come through the ranks at the Blues has played a big hand in the club's fast start to ISL 2024-25 where they find themselves at the top of the table with three wins and one draw in four matches.

Vinith has played all four of BFC's games in the league, three of which came in September 2024. He scored on his debut in the 1-0 win over East Bengal FC and also provided an assist for Rahul Bheke's opener against Hyderabad FC.

Apart from his goal contributions, Vinith has been excellent in progressing the ball up the field and has put a shift in every game that he has played. He has won 13 duels and recovered the ball twice in these matches showcasing his all-round abilities.

His efforts on the pitch haven't gone unnoticed by the expert panellists. Eight out of the 15 panellists have picked him as their first pick for the Emerging Player of the Month award for September 2024 with two other panellists picking him as their second choice and one panellist having him in their top three picks, making him the clear winner of the award for September 2024.

Punjab FC's Nihal Sudheesh finished second in the list with five panellists picking him as their top choice and four each naming him their second and third choice. The former Kerala Blasters FC player has been a threat to the opponents and scored in the win over Odisha FC. He has created three chances and has had seven touches in the opponent's penalty box. The third position was shared by Mohammedan SC's Lalremsanga and Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Dippendu Biswas who were the top choices of one panellist each.

It has been a remarkable journey for Vinith who has been at the club since he was eight and has gradually progressed through the club's youth teams to establish himself as a regular in the first eleven of the senior team.