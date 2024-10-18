K'taka Govt, CM Siddaramaiah Not Threatened By ED Raids At MUDA Office: DK Suresh

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) leader and Deputy Karnataka Chief D.K. Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh on Friday said that the Karnataka as well as CM Siddaramaiah were not feeling threatened by the ED raids at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office in connection with a land scam matter.

Speaking to reporters here, Suresh said "the raids were an attempt to make threats".

"There is no question about the Congress government and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah feeling threatened by the raids. The case was registered recently, and it is quite natural to conduct raids on the residences and offices of the concerned persons. However, the MUDA case is a transparent matter. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will have to follow certain procedures if it has to investigate a matter," Suresh said.

The Congress leader said that conducting raids is a "procedure for the ED".

"There was no financial transaction involved in the MUDA scam. Courts have also not discussed the financial matter over the case," he said.

The former Congress MP claimed that the Income Tax sleuths can get information on a few transactions and can investigate the matter. "In the course of the investigation, the ED will know that there is nothing in this case and they will have to file a closure report in the case," Suresh said.

"To my knowledge, this is a case within the government and it is not connected to private persons. There is no involvement of private persons in the MUDA scam. The investigation will take place against the officers and the lapses in the MUDA. There is no scope for other investigation," he said, adding that "the government will come out clean in the probe".

Suresh further said that "the case (MUDA) is politically motivated, and so are the raids".

"There is no truth in the case. The detailed arguments and counterarguments have taken place in the court, and the people of the state know the facts of the case. The lapses in the MUDA case are known as the counsels read out every page of document related to the case. The Lokayukta has already taken up the matter for investigation," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, reacting to the raids by the ED in the MUDA case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka unit of the BJP on Friday said that the raids were not politically motivated.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said the ED conducted the raids based on complaints received.

"A scam involving over 1,200 plots of land, including one linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was reported, leading to the raids," he said.

According to sources, a team of 20 officers raided the MUDA office and were verifying the documents.

Sources claimed that the ED might also raid the residence of CM Siddaramaiah any time and question him and his wife Parvathy, who are the first and second accused in the MUDA scam.

Prasanna Kumaar, Secretary of MUDA, said that the ED team arrived at the office on Friday morning.

"We have been instructed to provide all information to the ED officials. The ED officials have stated that they will remain in the office till October 19. The MUDA Commissioner has instructed us to provide all details and cooperate with the ED sleuths," he said.