Apply Now To Be Considered One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies In New England By The Boston Globe And Statista

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe, in partnership with Statista, is highlighting the region's top businesses with impressive revenue growth between 2020 and 2023 in an inaugural list of "New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 ."

Selected companies will be featured on BostonGlobe, and the highest-ranked businesses will also appear in Globe Magazine.

"Our region is a thriving hub for business featuring vibrant and innovative companies, and The Boston Globe is excited to shine a light on the businesses that are growing, hiring, and building the future of our city," said Linda Henry , CEO of Boston Globe Media. "We look forward to celebrating and amplifying the achievements and entrepreneurial spirit of the companies selected for our first list of 'New England's Fastest-Growing Companies' in 2025."

To be considered, companies must fill out the application form and submit a revenue verification form . There is no cost to apply. The due date for consideration is December 15, 2024 .

To qualify for consideration, companies must meet the following criteria:



Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2020.

Revenue of at least $1.5 million generated in 2023.

Be an independent company (not a subsidiary, branch, or office of another company).

Be headquartered in one of six New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, or Vermont). Revenue growth between 2020 and 2023 must be primarily organic.

Along with being featured, winners will also have the opportunity to license an official logo recognizing the achievement of being named one of "New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2025."

Companies should consider using the

PDF form available

to collect required information prior to completing an application. Potential candidates will be contacted by researchers from Statista.

To learn more about the application process, including answers to FAQs, visit Statista or email [email protected] . To learn about advertising/sponsorship opportunities for this feature on Globe or in Globe Magazine, email [email protected] .

Contact:

Carla Kath, Director of Communications, [email protected]



About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe,

Globe ,

Boston ,

STAT ,

The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services,

Globe Events ,

Studio/B , and the weekday news program

Boston Globe Today

on NESN and online.

