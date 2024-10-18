Scrums Rebrands From Sovtech, Launches AI Software Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scrums Rebrands With AI Software Development

Scrums, a leading global software development company, rebrands from SovTech to unite global team. Unveils AI development to help businesses scale faster.

- Gerald NevesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scrums , a leading software development company , announced its official global rebrand from SovTech today, along with the launch of its subscription-based AI software development service. The rebrand reinforces its mission to become the most AI-driven, subscription-platform-based, client-centric software development company on the planet.ScrumsScrums's global expansion is a pivotal step, having delivered software solutions for fast-growing startups and large-scale enterprises such as Volkswagen, Nivea, Deloitte, and thousands of others. With a focus on collaboration, adaptability, and speed-hallmarks of both the SCRUM methodology and elite sports teams-Scrums provides businesses with dedicated, fully managed software development teams to help them stay ahead of the competition.“We're thrilled to expand our digital software services,” said Gerald Neves, Founder and CEO of Scrums. "We harness the power of teams, the inspiration of elite sports, and the innovation of the agile software methodology with our new name, Scrums. Elevating our mission to becomes the worlds leading software development company, helping our fast growing business clients scale like champions."AI Software DevelopmentAlongside the rebrand, Scrums is launching AI software development services. These services streamline the software development lifecycle by integrating Artificial Intelligence into agile projects through their subscription-based platform.Jamie Chennells, COO and AI authority, said,“AI is revolutionizing software development, automating tasks, synthesizing data, and speeding up projects. This allows us to create smarter, more adaptive solutions, faster.”Subscription EngineeringScrums's subscription-based engineering platform offers businesses full transparency, seamless collaboration, and access to leading APIs and tools. The platform streamlines development processes with predictable pricing, allowing companies to scale efficiently. With real-time visibility into project progress, timelines, and costs, businesses can make informed decisions and reduce bottlenecks. By fostering collaboration between teams and clients, the platform promotes faster decision-making, while the built-in APIs and tools enable access to the latest technologies, accelerating implementation and integration.About ScrumsScrums (formerly SovTech) is a leading global software development company headquartered in the U.S. and originally from the world's fastest-growing continent, offering AI-powered software engineering and world-class development teams through a subscription-based platform. Trusted by 400+ blue-chip and startup businesses, Scrums helps industry leaders deliver value, accelerate growth, and scale like champions.

Kristen White

Scrums

+1 646-466-6813

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.