Qrispy Introduces Business Phone Number With Global Esim To Revolutionize Micro Business Communication

- Oguzhan KaraLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qrispy 's new product offers global connectivity with local presence, empowering micro businesses and freelancers to communicate seamlessly.Qrispy, the innovative communications platform for micro businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the Business Phone Number with Global eSIM . This new solution empowers micro business owners, freelancers, or expats to manage their business communications globally while maintaining a local presence-without the hassle of physical SIM cards or long-term contracts.Designed to meet the specific needs of today's micro businesses, Qrispy's Global eSIM service provides users with the flexibility to communicate from anywhere in the world, whether making phone calls, sending messages, or accessing data services. With a“Pay-as-you-go” model, businesses can now control their costs, using only what they need, without the burden of commitments.“Qrispy is committed to reshaping business communications for micro enterprises,” said Oguzhan Kara, Co-Founder and CEO of Qrispy.“Our vision is to become a communications superapp for micro businesses, and this launch is a major step towards that. With the Global eSIM, we are breaking down barriers for business owners to stay connected globally while keeping their costs manageable and maintaining a professional local presence."Kara explained how Qrispy is already transforming businesses like Aisha's, a jewellery business owner from the UK. "Aisha used to manage all her client interactions through her personal phone. As her business grew and she started exporting to Europe and the US, she realized the need to appear more professional and acquire local phone numbers to better engage with clients. Before Qrispy, juggling international communications was a challenge for her team of three."“Now, with Qrispy's local phone numbers, Aisha has been able to project a professional image to her clients abroad, which has significantly boosted her credibility. Qrispy's platform centralized all her business communications, making it easy for her and her team to collaborate effectively and manage their expanding operations,” Kara shared.Kara also highlighted how the Global eSIM is benefiting expats and frequent travelers.“Take Carlos Hernandez, a marketing consultant originally from Spain but now living in Canada. Carlos frequently travels to Europe for business and to stay connected with family. With Qrispy's Global eSIM, Carlos can easily manage his personal and professional contacts across multiple countries without needing different phone numbers. Whether he's in Spain, the UK, or Canada, his business phone remains accessible, and he can avoid costly international roaming charges.”The Business Phone Number with Global eSIM allows users like Aisha and Carlos to manage their communications through a single device, offering seamless integration of calls, messages, and data across multiple regions. The service supports both local and international phone numbers, providing businesses and individuals with the opportunity to engage with clients or loved ones from different parts of the world without the complexities of switching SIM cards or relying on unreliable Wi-Fi connections.Qrispy's new product is more than just a phone number service. It is designed with advanced features such as AI-powered voicemail-to-text transcription, customizable inboxes, and call recording, all of which help business owners streamline their communication efforts and focus on growth. For privacy-conscious users, Qrispy's service ensures that personal numbers remain protected, making it an ideal solution for freelancers, startups, and even digital nomads who are always on the move.With over 60 million micro businesses in target markets like the US, UK, and Europe, the need for a smart and flexible communication tool is more critical than ever​​. Qrispy's Business Phone Number with Global eSIM addresses this need by offering a cost-effective, transparent, and scalable solution that grows alongside the business.To celebrate the launch, Qrispy is offering a“Try for Free” option, allowing businesses and individuals to experience the power and flexibility of the Global eSIM before committing to a plan.

