AIIMS Female Security Guard Accuses CSO Of Sexual Harassment, Probe Ordered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A female guard at AIIMS-Delhi has accused its chief security officer of sexual harassment and caste discrimination, prompting the premier medical institute to initiate a probe into the allegations.

According to an office memorandum dated October 15, the probe will be conducted by Dr K K Verma, Dean Academics, who heads the institute's committee on redressal of grievances of SC/ ST/OBC; and Dr Punit Kaur, HoD Biophysics, who chairs the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment.

Both the committees have been asked to file preliminary reports along with evidentiary material within seven days from the date of the issuance of the memorandum.

According to sources, the female guard has alleged that the chief security officer sexually harassed her and hurled casteist remarks when she went to meet him regarding her duty roster.

When contacted, AIIMS authorities refused to comment on the matter.