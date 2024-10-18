Jordan King, Italian PM Discuss Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II on Friday discussed means to de-escalate the situation in the region with Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni.

The meeting discussed the importance of more efforts to reach an end to the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as to protect civilians, said Jordan's state-owned news agency (Petra).

The Jordanian King stressed the need to bolster the humanitarian response in Gaza and ensure the flow of medical and relief aid to the Strip, calling for maintaining support for to enable it to continue providing its services under its UN mandate, it added.

In addition, he also urged effective action to achieve comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The meeting also addressed the importance of maintaining coordination to enhance the effectiveness of the response to the Syrian refugee crisis, it noted. (end)

