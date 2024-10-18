The Grand Hotel Vilnius, Curio Collection By Hilton, Wins Historic Hotel Of The Year 2024 European Hotel Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The General Manager Sigita Rudzevičienė

Grand Hotel Vilnius, Curio Collection by Hilton - Winner of Historic Hotel of the Year Award

Winner of European Hotel Award 2024 - Grand Hotel Vilnius, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Grand Hotel Vilnius, named Historical Hotel of the Year 2024 by the European Hotel Awards, for its blend of luxury, history, and hospitality excellence.

- Michel Staport, President of Eurpean Hotel AwardsCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The iconic Grand Hotel Vilnius, part of Hilton's distinguished Curio Collection, has been honored with the title of Historic Hotel of the Year 2024 at the European Hotel Awards , held at the Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen. This prestigious recognition highlights the hotel's exceptional dedication to preserving its historic legacy while delivering a luxurious experience to its guests.Ms. Sigita Rudzevičienė , the hotel's General Manager, accepted the award on behalf of the team. Known for her visionary leadership, Ms. Rudzevičienė has played an essential role in upholding the Grand Hotel Vilnius' status as a premier heritage hotel, seamlessly blending historical charm with modern luxury.Upon receiving the award, Ms. Rudzevičienė shared:"This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion that our team pours into every detail. The Grand Hotel Vilnius is more than just a hotel – it is a cultural landmark. We are proud to continue its legacy while providing a world-class experience for our guests. It's a great honor to receive this recognition."Situated in the heart of Vilnius, the Grand Hotel Vilnius is celebrated for its timeless elegance and cultural significance. As a part of Hilton's Curio Collection, the hotel offers an unmatched blend of historic architecture and contemporary luxury, providing guests with an authentic and unforgettable experience.The European Hotel Awards, held annually, celebrate innovation and excellence in the hospitality industry across Europe. The Historic Hotel of the Year award is one of the most anticipated recognitions, spotlighting hotels that excel in preserving their historical significance while offering superior guest services.With this prestigious accolade, The Grand Hotel Vilnius reaffirms its status as one of Europe's most treasured hotels, offering travelers an extraordinary blend of history, luxury, and culture.About The Grand Hotel Vilnius, Curio Collection by HiltonThe Grand Hotel Vilnius is a luxury property located in the historic center of Vilnius, Lithuania. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, it is renowned for its elegance, heritage, and world-class service. The hotel merges rich history with modern comfort, offering guests a truly exceptional stay.About the European Hotel AwardsThe European Hotel Awards are an annual event recognizing excellence in hospitality across Europe. Honoring hotels that lead the way in innovation, luxury, and heritage preservation, the awards bring together top professionals in the industry to celebrate their achievements.

Official Video of cermony presentation

