Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Grows Patent Portfolio To 43 Granted Patents Worldwide

Lexaria recently received two new patents granted in the U.S. in its patent families #21 and #24

The new patents complement the company's efforts in investigating the capabilities of DehydraTECH-CBD to lower blood pressure in humans with hypertension and mitigate epileptic seizures in rodents

The company relies on to provide data that enables it to apply for patent protection, supports further investigations and discoveries, as well as increases its chances of potentially receiving FDA approvals According to CEO Chris Bunka, the company's growing patent portfolio forms the foundation upon which the company forges commercial relationships

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, started 2024 with a portfolio of 38 patents granted worldwide, having received ten new granted patents during 2023, the most yet in a single year. That patent portfolio, company CEO Chris Bunka explained in his 2024 letter to shareholders, provides vital support for Lexaria's commercialization efforts as it forms“the foundation upon which future commercial relationships are built.” Yet, according to the letter, the company continues to expect additional patents to be awarded in the future and retains many valid patent applications throughout the world ( ).

This year, the company has received five new patents, growing its portfolio to 43 granted patents worldwide. This follows the April receipt of three new patents and the most recent announcement of two important new patent awards captured in a...

