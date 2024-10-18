Umerov: NATO Defense Chiefs Hear From Zelensky Key Messages Of Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council (UNC) at the level of defense ministers, which took place yesterday evening at the Alliance Headquarters with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, the Ukrainian side heard no objections to the points of Victory Plan, including that on inviting Ukraine to NATO.

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov spoke of this at a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Brussels on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Yesterday, at the Ukraine-NATO Council, the Alliance's defense ministers heard all the key messages of the (Victory) Plan from the President of Ukraine. The main issue was inviting Ukraine to NATO, which will strengthen us and bring us closer to a real and just peace. The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council was very productive. My colleagues and I spoke very frankly about all the risks we're facing. I separately emphasized that the main threat to Ukraine and the democratic world today comes from the 'axis of evil' led by Russia. We have to further strengthen and unite our efforts to defeat this new alliance," said the minister.

He added that the meeting focused on increasing investments and developing Ukrainian defense capabilities. The minister emphasized the unprecedented capabilities and pace of Ukrainian defense production.

“We can produce weapons and military equipment faster and cheaper. We can delivered it to the frontline quickly, but we need funding. Therefore, many countries yesterday already expressed their willingness to invest. We discussed with them such possibilities by the end of 2024 and for the next year. This was about artillery, drones, EW systems, missiles, and everything else we need. Our teams, led by the new deputy minister and colleagues from the general staff, will work out all the organizational issues so that our production is funded," Rustem Umerov said.

He remarked that no one during the ministerial objected to Ukraine's intention to receive an invitation to NATO, the ministers were focused on how to help Ukraine as quickly as possible and right now.

As reported earlier, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers took place yesterday in Brussels, attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky.