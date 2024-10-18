Will Smith Resigns From The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences After Slapping Chris Rock

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Will Smith on Friday resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, almost a week after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the ceremony.

Smith, who won the best award for“King Richard” after the stunning on-stage assault, had faced disciplinary action and possible expulsion by the academy.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Smith wrote in his statement.“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

The said he was prepared to accept any consequences the organization deems appropriate.

Academy President David Rubin said Friday that the group had accepted the resignation and was planning to move forward with its disciplinary proceedings.

Smith's resignation was reported earlier Friday by Variety.

Smith loses voting privileges with his resignation from the invitation-only organization.



“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith said.“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

