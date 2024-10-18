Turkiye Wealth Management HNW Investors Report 2024: Investment Preferences, Service Requirements, And Portfolio Allocations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkiye Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sizes the opportunity within Turkiye's wealth and analyzes the preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of the country's HNW investors. The report is based on the analyst's annual Global Wealth Managers Survey.

The Turkish HNW market is dominated by males, although female HNWs and entrepreneurs also represent a lucrative target market for wealth managers. In a highly competitive market such as this, advisory mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand.

A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for various financial products and services including provide the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers.

Scope



Expats constitute 21.8% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for 20.3% of the Turkish HNW portfolio and has strong current demand. Cash, equities, and property dominate the Turkish HNW asset portfolio.

Reasons to Buy



Understand Turkiye's HNW wealth market, including the investment preferences of HNW individuals.

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW demographics and sources of wealth. Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Demographics

2. Expats

3. Investment Style Preferences

4. Asset Allocation Preferences

5. Offshore Investment Preferences

6. Products and Services

7. Appendix

Companies Featured



Akbank

TurkishWIN

UBS Wealth Management

Garanti BBVA

AkilliBES

Garanti BBVA Private Banking Isbank

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900