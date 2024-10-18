Double Delight For Al Qadi At Hathab Round 3

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Talented Qatari rider Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi bagged Small and Medium Tour wins as the third round of Longines Hathab kicked off at indoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation yesterday.

Al Qadi astride Chanel opened his fine day with a victory in the Small Tour clocking a perfect 26.67 seconds. Riding Vamos, Hamad Tuwaim Al Marri was second while Saif Mohammed Al Nuaimi, who rode Sydney, settled for third place.

Al Qadi then rode Morocco to a flawless round in 54.8 seconds to seize the Medium Tour title, with Saeed Hamad Juma (Amber) and Hussein Saeed Haidan (Fayahibi) claiming second and third positions respectively.

Meanwhile, the team event in the same class saw Wathnan claiming the triumph followed by Al Fardan and Al Shaqab outfits respectively.

Also yesterday, Fahad bin Jassim Al Thani, who rode Chiara Lou, emerged on top in the junior category of Small Tour followed by Ibrahim Khaled Al Kuwari (Felix) and Abdullah Al Jalandani (Armageddon) on second and third positions respectively.