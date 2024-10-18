Tanishq Unveils The Nav-Raani Collection - A Festive Tribute To Modern Queens

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates

This festive season, Tanishq invites you to celebrate your inner royalty with the launch of the Nav-Raani Collection. Inspired by the grandeur of royal queens, this exquisite collection is designed for the modern woman who embodies strength and elegance.

Handcrafted in pure and featuring intricate meenakari enamel work, each piece in this exquisite collection captures the essence of regal heritage while embracing contemporary style.

From statement necklaces to intricately designed earrings, the Nav-Raani Collection offers a range of exquisite pieces, making it the perfect addition to your festive wardrobe or an ideal Diwali gift. Each item is meticulously crafted to ensure a timeless appeal, perfect for the grandeur of Diwali celebrations.

Highlights include an 18 Karat yellow gold necklace set featuring striking red stones, intricate floral Kundan elements, and a detachable pendant, all reflecting grace and ambition. Crafted over 45 days, the collection also includes a 22 Karat yellow gold necklace adorned with peacock feather motifs and an innovative ombre of green Kundan, striking a balance between timeless elegance and modern vibrancy. With detailed enamel work and ornate jali designs cradling captivating green stones, another piece symbolizes the strength and multifaceted nature of women who gracefully juggle various roles in their lives.



“The Nav-Raani Collection is a heartfelt tribute to the queens of today. We wanted to create something that resonates with their grace and power, blending traditional artistry with modern aesthetics. This Diwali, we encourage every woman to embrace her inner queen and adorn herself with jewels that truly reflect her spirit,” said Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery International Business, Titan Company Limited.

Available for a limited time, the collection is complemented by exclusive festive offers. In the UAE, enjoy 100 percent off making charges on gold and diamond jewellery, or get a free gold coins with your purchase. For customers in Qatar and Oman, take advantage of discounts of up to 25 percent on Gold making charges/Diamond bill value and receive a free gold coin upon purchase.

With a commitment to accessibility, Tanishq is also expanding its footprint in the UAE with new boutiques opening soon in Rolla and Gold Souk, followed by a store in Mankhool, ensuring that luxury is just around the corner.

“Head to your nearest Tanishq boutique and indulge in the Nav-Raani Collection and let your jewels reflect the queen that you are,” added Singh.

Website:

IG: TanishqMiddleEast

Store Addresses: Tanishq Showroom

Al Fahidi Street, Dubai

Al Souq Al Kabeer, Meena Bazaar, Dubai.

Karama Center Shopping Mall, Dubai

Lulu Hypermarket, Ground Floor, Al Barsha, Dubai

Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Sharjah Central Mall, Sharjah

Al Saman Tower, Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi

Doha Festival City, Doha, Qatar

Lulu Hypermarket, D Ring Road, Doha, Qatar

Oman Avenues Mall, Muscat, Oman