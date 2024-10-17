Aster, Golalita Trading Partner To Enhance Employee Health Benefits

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aster DM Healthcare Qatar is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Golalita Trading and Application Development, aimed at providing enhanced benefits to employees across various sectors in Qatar.

This collaboration was formalized yesterday when Kapil Chib, COO of Aster DM Healthcare, Qatar, and Ali Al Yafei, CEO of Golalita Trading & Application Development, signed a contract that will allow Aster DM Healthcare to extend exclusive offers to users of the Golalita discount programme.

Aster DM Healthcare operates a hospital and five medical centers in Qatar, delivering quality healthcare services to the community. Golalita Trading's discount program is specifically designed for employees of esteemed organizations such as the Supreme Judicial Council, Qatar Post, Ministry of Interior (MOI), Lekhwiya, Masraf Al Rayyan, Gulf Exchange, Al Dar Exchange, and Beema Insurance.

Through this partnership, Aster DM Healthcare will provide a range of health services and discounts tailored for the members of these organizations, reinforcing our commitment to promoting health and wellness within the community.

Kapil Chib expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:“We are excited to collaborate with Golalita Trading to offer valuable health benefits that will empower employees and their families. This initiative aligns with our mission to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone.”

This marks a significant milestone efforts to enhance community health engagement and improve overall well-being in Qatar.