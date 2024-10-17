Mohammad Al Gergawi: AMGFC24 Cements UAE's Role As A Global Hub For Partnerships, Shaping The Future

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2024 concludes with the participation of 700 experts and futurists from 80 countries convening in 30 councils.

Dubai-UAE: 17 October 2024 –

The UAE and the World Economic Forum (WEF) today concluded the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2024 (AMGFC24) that took place in Dubai from 15-17 October. The meeting gathered 700 prominent figures, including senior government officials, decisionmakers, futurists, experts, thought leaders, CEOs, academics, researchers and representatives from international organizations and NGOs from 80 countries who convened in 30 councils.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, said:“The UAE has established itself as a platform for international partnerships and a global hub for shaping the future. Our leadership has created a model for shaping the future that it has shared with the world.”

HE Al Gergawi said:“The field of designing the future is not a place for isolationist policies, but rather an open global platform for sharing knowledge. This is the focus of the UAE's vision and the philosophy of its leadership, which centers on international partnerships. Ultimately, future readiness is something that must be developed jointly, by all sectors, societies and groups.”

His Excellency added:“We are witnessing the impact of the cooperation between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, a relationship that has spanned more than two decades, becoming a global model for collaboration and foresight. We look forward to reporting more achievements from this ongoing cooperation and are committed to strengthening this partnership as we seek to integrate efforts and ideas across sectors and geographies.”

AMGFC24 sought to foster a common global understanding of how various macro trends are impacting sectors and societies, while achieving consensus on how best to meet these trends. With a focus on designing a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future, AMGFC24 explored ways for governments to enhance economic development, build skills and human capacity and prepare for the future. The councils discussed future opportunities in five areas: technology and artificial intelligence, environment and climate, governance, economy and finance, and society.

Key Takeaways

The outcomes of AMGFC24 will be summarized in a report that will help shape the agenda of the 2025 WEF Annual Meeting in Davos. Among the main takeaways is the need for policymakers and businesses to prepare the future workforce for an age where every job will be impacted by artificial intelligence (AI). Delegates agreed that governments must set clear standards to govern the development of AI to ensure economies and societies can harness its full potential and mitigate risks.

Pressing Challenges

AMGFC24's sessions covered pressing global challenges and upcoming opportunities relating to AI, antimicrobial resistance, the care economy, cybersecurity, food and water security, geopolitics, responsible investment, space, sustainable tourism, clean air, the energy transition, synthetic biology, the future of cities, governance, concepts of growth, humanitarian action, the quantum economy, advanced manufacturing and job creation, among others.

Since its launch in 2008, the Global Future Councils have hosted more than 12,000 participants from 100 countries in more than 900 councils. They represent a leading global network for sharing ideas and designing solutions to challenges.