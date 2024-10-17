Qatar, U.S. Discussed Joint Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire, Regional De-Escalation
Date
10/17/2024 9:10:29 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DOHA, Oct 18 (NNN-QNA) – Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, yesterday, discussed the latest joint mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, and ways to de-escalation in Lebanon.
During a phone talk, the two sides reviewed ways to further enhance bilateral relations, as well as, the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, said a statement by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
They also discussed ways to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon, and a range of issues of mutual concern, the statement noted.
Since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel last Oct, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been working to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza. However, with the recent escalation of tensions in the region, mediation efforts have stalled.– NNN-QNA
MENAFN17102024000200011047ID1108793436
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.