Qatar, U.S. Discussed Joint Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire, Regional De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DOHA, Oct 18 (NNN-QNA) – Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, yesterday, discussed the latest joint mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, and ways to de-escalation in Lebanon.

During a phone talk, the two sides reviewed ways to further enhance bilateral relations, as well as, the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, said a statement by Qatar's of Foreign Affairs.

They also discussed ways to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon, and a range of issues of mutual concern, the statement noted.

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel last Oct, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been working to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza. However, with the recent escalation of tensions in the region, mediation efforts have stalled.– NNN-QNA