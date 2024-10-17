(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pioneering Green Data Centers with Five Key Technologies: Power Supplies, Liquid Cooling, Racks, Software, and Systems

AI. Revolutionized. Green Resilience.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON (2301) is participating in the 2024 OCP Global Summit ( Open Compute Project ) in San Jose, USA, from October 15 to 17. Under the theme "AI. Revolutionized. Green Resilience," LITEON will debut its new "Integrated AI cloud server rack solution." This solution combines LITEON's five key technologies: high-performance power supplies compliant with ORV3 standards, comprehensive liquid cooling systems, integrated mechanical design, intelligent power management software, and hardware-software system integration. Additionally, LITEON will showcase power supplies, racks, and liquid cooling systems compatible with NVIDIA architectures at the event. These include support for the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72

platform with a high-efficiency power system and

NVIDIA MGXTM

with modular

system design

racks , as well as liquid-to-liquid and liquid-to-air cooling solutions

from LITEON. These innovations aim to enhance high-performance computing capabilities, efficient energy management, and cooling performance in data centers during the AI era, helping customers achieve low-carbon green data center energy management goals and creating comprehensive high-end AI computing system solutions.

LITEON Debuts Integrated AI Cloud Server Rack Solutions Powered by NVIDIA at 2024 OCP Summit.

Anson Chiu, the president of LITEON, states: "The AI-driven era has already transformed lifestyles and industries. Leveraging our deep technical expertise in high-end cloud server power supplies, LITEON integrates five key core capabilities: power, cooling, racks, software, and systems. This showcases LITEON's comprehensive autonomous design and development technology. We continue to create sustainable and high-performance integrated server rack solutions, helping our customers achieve sustainable operations in green data centers, and pioneering a revolutionary new landscape in the AI field."

"LITEON COOLING," LITEON's comprehensive liquid cooling solution, brings revolutionary changes to the cooling systems of green data centers, meeting the high-performance AI computing needs of data centers. At this event, LITEON showcases five liquid cooling series products. These include a fanless design 5600W Cold Plate Power Supply Unit with titanium-level efficiency, a liquid-to-liquid multi-intelligent in-row CDU 600kW,, liquid-to-liquid 120kW in-rack CDU compatible with the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform, and liquid-to-air 140kW sidecar with the highest heat exchange efficiency, also compatible with the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 architecture. These solutions offer flexible combinations for customers to meet various field and application needs, overcoming the limitations of traditional air cooling, significantly improving cooling efficiency, and enabling data centers to maintain high-performance workloads while reducing energy and carbon footprint consumption, creating more environmentally friendly green resilient data centers.

At this OCP exhibition, LITEON also showcases integrated cabinet power systems and solutions. These provide 97.5% high-density power conversion efficiency to meet the high-performance computing applications of AI servers. Additionally, LITEON's self-developed intelligent power management system (PMC) offers customers digital management and remote real-time monitoring to assist decision-making, along with a robust power backup system featuring high-efficiency lithium battery backup power (BBU). Supported by intelligent power management software, it visualizes energy consumption patterns to ensure data center reliability.

LITEON integrates the advantages of five core energy management technologies, combining mechanical design, power system solutions, thermal management technology, and hardware-software integration capabilities. Paired with revolutionary server liquid cooling solutions, the integrated server rack design provides customers with rapid deployment in data center applications, committing to the advanced development of green resilient data centers.

For more information about

LITEON's power and liquid cooling solutions of green data center, please visit :

LITEON's Booth of OCP 2024 Information :



Date : October 15 - 17, 2024

Location : San Jose McEnery Convention Center

Booth No .: C17-18 Contact : [email protected]

