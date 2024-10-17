Amphoteric Surfactants Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.14 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amphoteric Surfactants Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Amphoteric Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The amphoteric surfactants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.11 billion in 2023 to $4.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in personal care industry, rising awareness of sustainable products, increased use in home care products, advancements in formulation chemistry, increase in consumer spending.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The amphoteric surfactants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in demand for green products, growing popularity of natural cosmetics, demand for high-performance textile softeners, focus on sustainable agriculture, expansion of specialty shampoo market.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Amphoteric Surfactants Market

Growing demand for personal care is expected to propel the growth of the amphoteric surfactants market. Personal care refers to the practices, routines, and products individuals use to maintain personal hygiene, grooming, and overall well-being. It encompasses a wide range of activities and products designed to enhance and maintain the cleanliness, health, and appearance of the body. Amphoteric surfactants, known for their versatile cleaning and foaming properties, are key ingredients in many personal care items such as shampoos, body washes, and facial cleansers.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Amphoteric Surfactants Market Growth?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International plc, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Stepan Company, Oxiteno S.A. Industria e Comercio, Solvay SA, Pilot Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EOC Group, Kao Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Colonial Chemical Inc., Inolex Inc., Sasol Ltd., NOF Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad group, Stockmeier Group, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Enaspol AS, Jarchem Industries Inc., Miwon Commercial Co. Ltd., Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd., Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc., KCI Limited, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Guangzhou DX Chemical Co. Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Amphoteric Surfactants Market Size?

Major companies are strategically entering partnerships and collaborations with start-ups and mid-sized companies in the amphoteric surfactants market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

How Is The Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetate, Amphopropionates, Sultaines

2) By Source: Synthetic, Natural

3) By Application: Personal Care, Home Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Agrochemicals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Amphoteric Surfactants Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Amphoteric Surfactants Market Definition

Amphoteric surfactants are surface-active molecules that have both acidic and alkaline characteristics. Amphoteric surfactants have properties such as cleaning, foaming, emulsifying, solubilizing, low toxicity, and biodegradability.

Amphoteric Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global amphoteric surfactants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Amphoteric Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on amphoteric surfactants market size, amphoteric surfactants market drivers and trends, amphoteric surfactants market major players and amphoteric surfactants market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2022



Household Appliances Global Market Report 2024



Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.