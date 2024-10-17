IAEA Visits To Ukrainian NPP Substations: Galushchenko Comments On Talks With Grossi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Galushchenko has said that a new round of visits by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to Ukrainian NPP substations will begin next week to check the current situation there. He discussed this issue in detail at a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Paris.

The minister shared the results of the talks with an Ukrinform correspondent following the international on nuclear safety held on Thursday in the French capital.

“We are actually moving along very well, with the first visit to one of the substations already completed. Next week, a whole range of visits to all key substations responsible for the electricity output of the nuclear power plant begins,” the minister said.

According to him, these will not be permanent missions, but they will be repeated in the mode of inspections to such substations to assess the situation there.

Zaporizhzhia NPP restores connection to backup power line -

“The Russians have also raised the issue of whether it is within the IAEA's mandate to monitor substations. But given the risks they have brought to our energy sector today, this issue is being implemented. And we feel great support from both the IAEA and the European Commission, which has allocated funds for this. France also supports this initiative, recognizing its importance in terms of nuclear energy safety,” Galushchenko said.

In addition, the Energy Minister and Rafael Grossi discussed the projects for the completion of the third and fourth power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP and the IAEA's readiness to provide the relevant expertise.

“We may now schedule a joint meeting with the Bulgarian side, with the participation of IAEA representatives, in order to implement this project as soon as possible,” Galushchenko added.

As Ukrinform reported, the first point of the Peace Formula,“Radiation and Nuclear Safety,” was discussed at a thematic conference in France. The event was organized by France, co-chair of the working group alongside Ukraine, with additional co-leadership from the Czech Republic, Japan, and Sweden. Representatives from 70 countries and international organizations participated, both in person and online.