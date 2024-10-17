Lessons South Korea Can Learn From The Iran-Israel Conflict

(MENAFN- Asia Times) South Korea, much like Israel, has long depended on American defense technology, particularly the used in air defense systems, as the cornerstone of its defense strategy. US technological prowess, especially in the form of advanced fighter jets, missile defense systems and intelligence-sharing, has provided both nations with a strategic advantage over their adversaries.

However, as recent developments in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran have demonstrated, excessive reliance on can quickly transform into a significant vulnerability. The strategic landscape has shifted dramatically.

Iran, with its expanding missile capabilities, has increasingly challenged Israel's air defenses, including the US-made Aegis and Patriot systems, reducing their overall effectiveness .

Furthermore, the development of next-generation missile interception systems, such as the glide phase interceptor (GPI), is still several years from full deployment. Until these technologies reach operational readiness, Israel remains vulnerable to missile strikes, highlighting the critical disparity between theoretical technological advancements and their practical application in real-world combat scenarios.

This stark reality serves as a cautionary lesson for South Korea, which faces similar challenges with North Korea. The heavy reliance on Western defense technologies by both

nations is becoming increasingly precarious in an era when regional adversaries are rapidly narrowing the technological gap.

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel thus presents critical lessons for South Korea, particularly in the domains of defense strategy, technological dependency and diplomatic engagement.

As South Korea navigates its own unique security challenges, particularly within the context of its adversarial relationship with North Korea, there are key insights to be drawn from the Iran-Israel war. These lessons can aid South Korea in avoiding strategic pitfalls and in constructing a more resilient and self-reliant defense posture for the future.

A critical lesson from the Iran-Israel conflict is that there are limits to how much advanced defense technology can shield a nation from evolving threats.

Historically, nations such as Israel and South Korea, have placed considerable reliance on advanced defense systems provided by allies such as the United States. In Israel's case, American air superiority was once a cornerstone of its defense strategy, but the ongoing conflict with Iran has exposed significant vulnerabilities. Iran's missile advancements have posed a serious challenge to Israel's defensive systems.

The US has recently provided Israel with the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system, hoping it will bolster Israel's protection. However, experts have already predicted that this system may offer only limited defense against incoming Iranian hypersonic missiles. Thus, despite having some of the world's most advanced technologies and maintaining a technological edge over its adversaries, Israel today finds itself increasingly vulnerable.

This highlights the inherent limits of technology in safeguarding a nation. A nation needs much more than superior defense technology to defend itself.