Ukrainian, Finnish Defense Ministers Discuss Expanding Ammunition Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov discussed bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in ammunition production with his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen.

This was reported by Umerov on , as per Ukrinform.

"Together with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, we discussed the development of bilateral relations and further steps to support Ukraine. I shared Ukraine's defense needs and how Finland can help address them. We also discussed the training of our soldiers," Umerov noted.

According to the minister, the meeting included discussions on expanding ammunition production capacity. Also, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in this area.

Umerov also proposed cooperation to introduce innovative Finnish solutions in Ukraine's military regarding telecommunications equipment.

Earlier today, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram discussed the current situation on the frontlines, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons, and strengthening air defense. Norway is set to supply Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets in the near future.