Ukrainian, Finnish Defense Ministers Discuss Expanding Ammunition Production
Date
10/17/2024 12:03:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation in ammunition production with his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen.
This was reported by Umerov on facebook , as per Ukrinform.
"Together with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, we discussed the development of bilateral relations and further steps to support Ukraine. I shared Ukraine's defense needs and how Finland can help address them. We also discussed the training of our soldiers," Umerov noted.
Read also: Norway
to provide Ukraine wit
h six F16 fighter jets
in near future
- Umerov
According to the minister, the meeting included discussions on expanding ammunition production capacity. Also, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in this area.
Umerov also proposed cooperation to introduce innovative Finnish solutions in Ukraine's military regarding telecommunications equipment.
Earlier today, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram discussed the current situation on the frontlines, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons, and strengthening air defense. Norway is set to supply Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets in the near future.
MENAFN17102024000193011044ID1108792284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.