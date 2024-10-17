Kounsel Launches New Comprehensive Health Services On Kounsel Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kounsel , the trusted for real-time access to skilled counselors, is proud to announce the launch of Kounsel , an expansion that offers a wide range of healthcare services. The new Kounsel Clinic features personalized plans, including expert-led nutrition programs and tailored care solutions, aimed at improving the overall well-being of users.

Kounsel Clinic provides access to certified healthcare professionals across multiple disciplines, helping users create customized plans that address their unique health needs. From specialized nutrition plans designed for weight management, fatty liver reversal, and acne management, to comprehensive dental care plans for long-term oral health, the Kounsel platform is making expert health advice accessible to all.

Kounsel Clinic aims to deliver healthcare services that are convenient, affordable, and personalized for users. By expanding the platform to include a diverse range of offerings such as nutrition and dental care, the goal is to empower individuals to take control of their health with expert guidance from skilled professionals.

Key services offered through Kounsel Clinic include:

Personalized Nutrition Plans: Developed by licensed nutritionists, these plans address specific health concerns such as weight loss, fatty liver reversal, and skin health, providing users with customized dietary strategies.

Dental Care Plans: Tailored to individual dental needs, these plans offer preventive and restorative care strategies to promote long-term oral health.

Real-Time Health Consultations: Users can connect with healthcare professionals for live, one-on-one consultations, making it easy to get expert advice on health issues, diet, and wellness.

Available directly on the Kounsel platform, Kounsel Clinic's services are designed to fit seamlessly into users' busy lives, providing the care and support they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

For more information about Kounsel Clinic and its range of health services, visit or contact ....

About Kounsel

Kounsel is a leading platform that connects users with skilled counselors and professionals across various industries, including legal, healthcare, and wellness. With a mission to provide on-demand advice and support, Kounsel is committed to making expert services accessible to everyone, anytime.

Kounsel Press

Kounsel

+1 628-800-0097

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.