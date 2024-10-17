(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) GTJAI Signed the Good Employer Charter Again - for Creating a Harmonious and Inclusive Working Environment



HONG KONG, Oct 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”,“GTJAI”, the“Company” or the“Group”, stock code: 1788) is pleased to announce that the Company has participated in the Good Employer Charter Scheme launched by the Hong Kong Labour Department for the sixth consecutive year, committed to adopting good personnel management practices and creating a family-friendly working environment for employees.

The Good Employer Charter 2024 features the theme of“Supportive Family-friendly Good Employer”. Employers of different industries and scales are encouraged to adopt and enhance employee-oriented family-friendly employment practices, putting themselves in the employees' shoes in discharging both work and family obligations, so as to create a family-friendly working environment. This signing of the Good Employer Charter demonstrates the Company's efforts in employee care and creating a harmonious and inclusive working environment.

GTJAI has always cared for its employees. Adhering to the business philosophy of“Talent as the First Resource” and pursuing the talent concept of“People-oriented, Collaborative Cooperation”, GTJAI considers employees as its core asset and has always been devoted to creating an inclusive and healthy working environment, and providing adequate resources to support employees' growth and development. In the future, GTJAI will continue to strive to improve employee satisfaction, create a more friendly working environment, and contribute to building a harmonious and inclusive society.