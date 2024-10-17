Kansas Cowboy Unveils Handcrafted Western-Themed Art Pieces, Igniting A Rocking Horse Revival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLWICH, KS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cowboy Goods Co., spearheaded by a seasoned craftsman who embodies the spirit of the Old West, today announced a new range of handcrafted, western-themed art pieces, including unique rocking horses, bulls, and now, the first-ever rocking buffalo . Each piece is a testament to the enduring appeal of cowboy culture, meticulously crafted from repurposed materials like wire spools, whiskey and wine barrels. --handcrafted with care, making it the perfect heirloom gift that brings joy for generations.Founded by a 70-year-old artisan with deep roots in the cowboy lifestyle, Cowboy Goods Co. brings traditional craftsmanship into modern homes. The recent feature by Tenn-Texas Media highlighted the creativity and cultural heritage preserved through each hand-made piece, resonating with equine enthusiasts and western aficionados alike.Spotlight on Innovation and CraftsmanshipKevin's latest creation, the rocking buffalo, along with his signature rocking horses and thrilling bulls, showcases his ability to transform everyday materials into works of art. These pieces not only capture the imagination but also offer a functional return to nostalgic play.Commitment to Sustainable ArtEmphasizing sustainability, utilizes reclaimed materials, ensuring that each piece not only tells a story but also contributes to environmental conservation. "It's about giving new life to what was once discarded, and crafting it into something that can bring joy for generations," says Kevin Simon.About Cowboy Goods Co.:Cowboy Goods Co. is a family-owned business that celebrates and preserves the cowboy heritage through handcrafted art. Each piece is made with care, whose craftsmanship is a bridge between traditional western art and contemporary design.

