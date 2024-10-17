EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study results

USU Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for IT Service Management Tools by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading IT Service Management Tools vendors. USU Solutions, with its comprehensive and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

Möglingen / Germany, October 17, 2024. QKS Group has named USU as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK MatrixTM analysis of IT Service Management Tools market.

The QKS Group's SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions. USU has been placed as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for IT Service Management Tools owing to its AI-based automation capabilities and robust service management features, which enhance operational efficiency and simplify service delivery.



SPARK Matrix_ITSM_2024 QKS Group defines IT Service Management Tools as a set of tools and processes that offer comprehensive workflow management, enabling organizations to ensure optimized designing, automating, planning, managing, reporting, and delivering of integrated IT services and related digital experiences. These tools support practices such as request, incident, problem, change, knowledge, configuration, and case management, as well as compliance with global regulations and interfaces for non-IT business needs. “USU provides a robust and AI-driven IT Service Management platform, which offers advanced automation capabilities that streamline IT operations and reduce manual intervention,” said Mohnish Rathore, Analyst, QKS Group.“What differentiates USU is its ability to automate a wide range of tasks, from routine service desk functions to complex IT operations, ensuring reliable service delivery. The platform's comprehensive approach to service management, covering everything from strategic planning to day-to-day operations, allows organizations to align IT services with business objectives effectively. With real-time performance monitoring tools, USU empowers organizations to optimize resources and ensure compliance. Due to its outstanding capabilities in both technology excellence and customer impact, USU has been positioned as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for IT Service Management Tools,” Mohnish added. The IT Service Management (ITSM) tools market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing complexity of IT environments and the rising demand for efficient service delivery. With businesses heavily relying on IT services, ITSM tools have become critical for managing incidents, changes, and IT assets. The market is evolving with advancements in AI and automation, which are being integrated into ITSM tools to automate routine tasks, enhance predictive analytics, and improve service delivery. As organizations embrace digital transformation, the demand for ITSM solutions that align IT services with business goals, optimize IT processes, and enhance customer satisfaction continues to grow. This trend is expected to expand further, with a focus on cloud-based ITSM solutions that offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. For more information about USU Solutions, visit here

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, the subsidiaries USU Digital Consulting GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG. Further information:

About QKS Group: QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit



