Investornewsbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) To Host Conference Call To Discuss Q3 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) a leading U.S. producer of uranium and rare earth elements, will hold a call and webcast on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. Mountain time to review its results for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024. The financial results will be released in a press statement prior to the call, and the session will include a question-and-answer segment with company management.

To view the full press release, visit

About Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (“REEs”), heavy mineral sands (“HMS”), vanadium and medical isotopes. The company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy, and owns and operates several conventional and

in siturecovery uranium projects in the western

United States. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in

Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in

the United States. At the mill, the company also produces advanced REE products and vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is preparing to begin pilot-scale recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The company also owns the operating Kwale HMS project in

Kenya,

which is nearing the end of its life, and is developing three additional HMS projects, including the Toliara Project in

Madagascar, the Bahia Project in

Brazil and the Donald Project in

Australia,

in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The company is based in

Lakewood, Colorado, with its heavy-mineral sands operations managed from

Perth, Australia. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN