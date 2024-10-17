Yango Tech At GITEX 2024: Transforming Retail Operations With AI-Powered Solutions

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Yango Tech, a leading provider of proprietary technologies and part of the global tech company Yango Group, is showcasing its innovative AI-driven retail solutions at GITEX 2024. The company's advanced tools are designed to help retailers optimize operations and enhance customer engagement, with a particular focus on its AI-powered AInventory smart cameras and white-label app.

Max Avtukhov, Chief Executive of Yango Tech, Yango Group

As digital transformation and AI continue to reshape the retail industry in the Middle East, Yango Tech's solutions empower retailers to optimize supply chains, manage inventory more effectively, and offer personalized shopping experiences driven by data insights. These technologies provide a competitive edge, enabling businesses to thrive in a market projected for significant e-commerce growth, with the UAE's e-commerce sales expected to reach $17 billion by 2025 and the MENA region's market forecasted to grow to $49 billion by 2028.

Max Avtukhov, Chief Executive of Yango Tech, Yango Group, commented, "At Yango Tech, we believe the future of retail lies in the seamless integration of AI and automation, empowering retailers to meet the demands of a digital-first economy. At GITEX 2024, we are excited to demonstrate how our AI-powered solutions are revolutionizing the retail landscape by enabling businesses to enhance operational efficiency, optimize inventory management, and deliver personalized customer experiences. Our goal is to equip retailers with the tools they need to remain competitive in an ever-evolving marketplace."

A key highlight of Yango Tech's presentation is the AInventory smart cameras, which offer real-time monitoring and insights into in-store shelf management. This solution ensures inventory levels are aligned with planograms and pricing requirements, helping retailers boost operational efficiency and streamline workflows. Additionally, Yango Tech will showcase its AI-powered white-label app, which features advanced search algorithms, personalized product recommendations, dynamic pricing strategies, and powerful promotional tools, all designed to transform the retail experience and increase revenues.

Visitors to GITEX 2024 can explore Yango Tech's cutting-edge solutions at the Yango Group stand in Hall 3, Stand H3-B20, and see firsthand how AI is driving retail innovation and helping businesses stay competitive.

About Yango Group & Yango Tech

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.



Yango Tech is a provider of proprietary technologies and expertise for retailers and e-grocery. The company offers a universal set of tools that help transfer from brick-and-mortar business model to online trade with significant improvement in delivery processes. The tech stack includes various solutions for fulfillment, delivery and analytics enabling retailers to deliver goods on-time and in-full and has been proven earlier at a scale of large rapid grocery delivery business with over 500 dark stores.