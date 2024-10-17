PC Guide Expands In Winterthur: Leading IT Support & Solutions For Local Businesses And Individuals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winterthur, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winterthur, Zurich -

PC Guide IT Support is expanding its services in the Winterthur area, further solidifying its place as a top provider of IT support and computer repair. They focus on both personal and business clients, offering a wide range of computer diagnostics, repair, and solutions. This commitment to excellent service shows in their custom IT solutions and efforts to improve the efficiency of businesses in Winterthur.

PC Guide stands out with its "Repaired or Refunded" policy, ensuring clients get successful outcomes. They also believe in honest pricing, with flat-rate fees and no hidden charges. This, along with flexible services like on-site visits, same-day service, and remote support, makes them the preferred computer support brand in Winterthur.

Arthur Kunz, CEO of PC Guide, said, "Our expansion in Winterthur reflects our dedication to providing top-tier IT support and computer repair services. We are committed to meeting the needs of our local clients and helping them achieve greater efficiency with our expert IT consultation and support. Our new service packages are tailored to provide cutting-edge IT solutions for Winterthur's business community."

PC Guide's growing presence in Winterthur has been driven by glowing customer reviews and strong client relationships. Catering to both individuals and small businesses, they offer specialized services like troubleshooting, maintenance, and upgrades. Their strategic IT advice and management services help businesses improve their IT systems and operations, boosting productivity and performance.

The company provides IT support in various locations, including Zürich, Hombrechtikon, Rapperswil-Jona, Uster, Zug, Thun, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Luzern, Dübendorf, Bern, Chur, and Basel. For specific services like computer repair in these areas, clients can visit their website. Covering a wide area, they offer 24/7 helpdesk support, data backup and recovery, software and hardware upgrades, remote infrastructure monitoring, and managed network security. This comprehensive range of services ensures reliable support whenever and wherever clients need it.

PC Guide is committed to supporting the local economy by assisting Winterthur businesses. By offering IT support and consulting, they aim to improve operational efficiency and drive economic growth. Their role as a trusted partner for local businesses is cemented by expert IT solutions tailored for the Winterthur market.

Arthur Kunz further stated, "Our commitment to Winterthur clients is unwavering. We strive to offer the best IT solutions and support tailored to their specific needs. Our local hotline ensures quick and effective responses, and our team is always ready to provide a free diagnostic or IT consultation to those interested in optimizing their IT infrastructure."

For more information about PC Guide's services, customers can visit their website at . The site provides detailed information about services and contact details for those needing immediate help. PC Guide encourages Winterthur clients to reach out for a free diagnostic or IT consultation, highlighting their promise of exceptional service and customer satisfaction.

PC Guide's expansion in Winterthur emphasizes their commitment to offering reliable, efficient, and clear IT support and computer repair services. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a drive for innovation, they continue to lead in IT services in the region. Whether helping individual clients or small businesses, PC Guide is ready with expert solutions and support, reinforcing their reputation as a leader in IT support.

