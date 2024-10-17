Kuwaiti Society Opens Center For Special Needs In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Society for Students Support on Thursday inaugurated Kuwait Center for Special Needs Cases to support 1,500 students of such cases per year in the town of Hadiboh, the central town in the Socotra archipelago.

The move is part of "Kuwait on your side" campaign, ongoing since nine years ago.

The society chairman, Abdullah Al-Sabej, said in a statement during the inauguration ceremony that the center features three floors, various classes, including some specially equipped for formative arts and handicrafts .

It is situated on a 875 sq-m plot of land, ceded by the landlord for the Kuwaiti association as a tangible gesture to help students of special challenges. (end)

sns













MENAFN17102024000071011013ID1108791307