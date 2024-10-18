Romanian Foreign Minister Visits Petra

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- Romanian Foreign Luminita Odobescu arrived in Petra on Friday, accompanied by an official team from Romania, and was welcomed by Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Region Authority Fares Al-Breizat.Al-Breizat talked about ways to promote tourism and cultural linkages between Petra and Romanian destinations, as well as opportunities to collaborate on cultural and tourism exchanges between the two parties during the meeting.He also discussed the archaeological site's status as a well-known and recognizable landmark on the world tourism map and a point of interest for travelers from all over the world.In light of Jordan's numerous Islamic and Christian religious sites, Al-Breizat emphasized during the meeting the authority's desire to market and promote the archaeological site to tourists worldwide, target new markets, and promote unique tourism products, such as religious tourism.In addition to the other Christian pilgrimage sites recognized by the Vatican, such as Al-Maghtas, Makawer, Mount Nebo, and Mar Elias. Petra also contains churches that are among the oldest churches in the world according to archaeological documentation.Odobescu, for her part, expressed her appreciation for Petra and its history and unique archaeological landmarks as a world heritage site with a place on the global tourism map. She also spoke about the security and safety advantages enjoyed by Jordan and the city of Petra. Odobescu also welcomed the cooperation with the Petra Regional Authority.